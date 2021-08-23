Celebrate all things pickled and find volunteer opportunities at Pickle Fest on Saturday

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — If you like pickles, listen up! Greater Cleveland Volunteers is holding its annual Pickle Fest fundraiser this weekend.

Pickle Fest is a celebration of all things pickled and volunteerism in our community. The nonprofit pairs people with volunteer opportunities in Northeast Ohio.

They say they're seeing more people looking to volunteer again, and nonprofits are slowly bringing back more volunteers.

"There's a huge need for food distribution continuing in our community," said Joy Banish, Greater Cleveland Volunteers executive director. "As well as helping with health-related issues, and of course providing COVID relief and PPE to people who need it. So, our volunteers are still very active in the community it's just in a different way."

Pickle Fest is Saturday, August 28, outside Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School.

It is free. There's a 5k run, a one-mile walk and a 10-mile bike ride. There will be lots of pickled-food vendors, a pickle-eating contest and live music.

Banish says event staff will be masked and they ask you to wear one too if you plan to attend. There will be social distancing and sanitation stations.

Find out more about Pickle Fest here.

