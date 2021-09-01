Cleveland Auto Show, Home + Garden Show and Cleveland RV Supershow returning to I-X Center in 2022

CLEVELAND — Three shows that have drawn large crowds to Cleveland’s I-X Center are returning in 2022.

Cleveland Auto Show and the Cleveland RV Supershow

The Cleveland Auto Show and the Cleveland RV Supershow are returning after Industrial Realty Group announced a deal to purchase the I-X Center, allowing for the reopening of the facility.

The Cleveland Auto Show is scheduled for Feb. 25 through March 6, 2022.

“When given the opportunity to return to the I-X Center, we couldn’t pass up shifting back to our traditional early spring timeframe,” said Louis A. Vitantonio, president of the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association and the Cleveland Auto Show.

Vitantonio said the decision was made to postpone the show again to align with the reopening of the I-X Center. The previously scheduled show at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland will not take place in December.

The Cleveland RV Supershow will be held in fall 2022 with exact dates to be announced later.

“This is a great day for the future of the Great Lakes RV Association and the continued success of the Ohio RV Supershow, the largest indoor RV Show in the country,” said Amy Girton, executive director. “We are excited to work with IRG, a world-class company with a strong vision and look forward to a great partnership. We have not set dates for our show, but it will be held in the Fall of 2022. We will work closely with IRG to solidify our show dates soon. The Ohio RV Supershow has been held for 44 years and was one of the first consumer shows held at the I-X Center. We are beyond thankful to IRG and Park Corporation for forging a deal to keep the I-X Center open for consumer shows in Northeast Ohio for years to come.”

The Great Big Home + Garden Show

The Great Big Home + Garden Show will return to the I-X Center from Feb. 11-20, 2022. After the I-X Center announced it was closing, organizers started to plan the event at the Huntington Convention Center.

“From the first conversation, Huntington Convention Center management has been incredibly supportive,” explained Tom Baugh, CEO of Marketplace Events, in a news release. “But the stakeholders have been honest with each other that – all things being equal – the I-X Center is the preferred location for major public shows and the downtown Convention Center is the preferred location for trade shows. Our return to the I-X Center reflects that reality.”

Baugh said it is possible the 2022 Great Big Home and Garden Show layout will look a little different, depending goon warehousing commitments in the South Hall of the I-X Center, which is traditionally the area where the event's 30,000-square-feet of gardens is showcased.

“The show may look a bit different, but we are thrilled to be able to return to the I-X Center, where we know it will be beautiful and successful,” said Rosanna Hrabnicky, who has managed the Great Big Home + Garden Show for the past decade.

The Home + Remodeling Show

The Home + Remodeling Show will be re-launched in 2023.

Marketplace Events said it intends to bring back the Cleveland Christmas Connection show in November 2021. Details, including dates of the three-day event, will be announced soon.

“We are operating under an extremely tight timeline to put the event together from scratch in less than three months, especially because many of the exhibitors are just now finding out the event will happen this year,” said Baugh. “We know how much this event means to the community and how disappointed people were last year when it was cancelled due to the pandemic, so we’re excited to get it up and running again this year. It’s tradition!”

