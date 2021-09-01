Developer announces plan to revitalize closed I-X Center, bringing back trade shows and events

CLEVELAND — A development group is working to breathe new life into the shuttered I-X Center, which for decades served as Cleveland’s destination for trade shows and numerous events, including the Home and Garden Show and the I-X Indoor Amusement Park, according to a news release.

Industrial Realty Group (IRG), a real estate and investment firm, announced its purchase of the stock of the IX Center Corporation, which operates the 2.2 million-square-foot I-X Center.

IRG will partner with Industrial Commercial Properties, a national real estate development company headquartered in Cleveland, to breathe new life into the facility.

“The I-X Center has been on our radar for years,” said Stuart Lichter, President of IRG, in the release. “It has 159 acres full of potential and a versatile 2.2 million square foot building. We’re preparing a creative, robust plan for the surrounding development, while simultaneously reopening the existing I-X Center for convention and trade show use this year.”

According to the release, developers will “immediately” prepare the main hall for events, with promoters to market trade show events such as the Auto, Home & Garden, Recreational Vehicles, I-X Christmas Connection and I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama Show.

“These trade shows have a significant impact on the region’s economy,” said Lichter. “We are delighted to facilitate these events on site once again.”

The I-X Center closed in September 2020 after 35 years in business, citing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It had welcomed more than two million visitors annually. In the late 80s, the 2.2. million-square-foot building was first recognized in the Guinness World Records as the largest single building convention center in the county.

