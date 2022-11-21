Watch Now
Cleveland Winter Beerfest returns to Huntington Convention Center in February

Cleveland Winter Beerfest Facebook
Posted at 7:06 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 07:06:38-05

CLEVELAND — The annual Cleveland Winter Beerfest at the Huntington Convention Center is coming back February 10-11.

The two-night event brings hundreds of breweries to the area.

Tickets are on sale now for early admission, connoisseur reception, or designated drivers. Prices for the event will increase on Dec. 26 when regular admission goes on sale.

Proceeds from the 2023 Cleveland Winter Beerfest will benefit their nonprofit partners The Music Settlement and The Ohio Music Education Society in their mission to expand music education and therapy.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
