Crocker Park Wine Festival returning for 10th year this summer

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The Crocker Park Wine Festival is coming back for its 10th year later on this summer. The two-day event will take place Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 at Crocker Park.

The festival will benefit the Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital as over 150 different wine producers from local, national, and international levels.

In addition to that, there will be plenty of beer, spirits, food and live music throughout the streets of Crocker Park.

“The Crocker Park Wine Festival has become a staple event for us over the years, and we are thrilled to welcome it back and celebrate its 10th anniversary,” said Stacie Schmidt, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Stark Enterprises. “This event truly has something for everyone; from wine, beer and spirit lovers, experience seekers, and those looking for a fun evening out…the tradition continues, and this is something you will not want to miss!”

Tickets are on sale now, and cost $30 for an early bird single-day admission or $50 for a weekend pass. Both packages include a limited-edition wine glass and 10 tasting tickets per day. Those that plan on being designated drivers can also purchase tickets for just $10. This deal is good through July 31, with pricing increasing when the calendar flips to August. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website here.

