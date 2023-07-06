Eagles announce concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this fall

The Eagles will be the New Kid in Town when they bring their Lyin' Eyes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this fall.

They will be joined by fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Steely Dan for their concert in Cleveland.

"The Long Goodbye" will be coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 17.

The band released the following statement about their upcoming tour:

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m.