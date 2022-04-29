Fan Expo, the 'ultimate playground for comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming' in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND — Some out-of-this-world names in entertainment are in Cleveland this weekend for Fan Expo, a three-day event at Huntington Convention Center celebrating comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming.

Some of the celebrities set to attend the event, formerly known as Wizard World, include William Shatner, Ron Perlman, Michael Rooker, Kevin Smith and other stars of the “Clerks” series of movies.

In addition to celebrity autograph and photo ops, there will be events for cosplayers, chances to meet comic book artists, such as Strongsville's own Ryan Drost — creator of "Stealth Hammer," musical performances, panels and plenty of shopping.

“Whatever TV show you like, whatever movies you love, there's thousands of other people who love the same exact thing,” said Jerry Milani, a spokesperson for the expo. “You're going to meet them -- not just meet the celebs and artists, but meet other fans who love the same things, and that's the best thing about the Fan Expo shows."

The expo kicks off Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find out more and purchase tickets to Fan Expo here.

