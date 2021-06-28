Fourth of July 2021 : Cities across Northeast Ohio hosting fireworks displays

CLEVELAND — There's no shortage of fireworks displays in Northeast Ohio celebrating our country's independence. Whether you want to see fireworks with the lake or a city skyline in the background or want to experience fireworks with food trucks, we got you covered.

Ashtabula County

Conneaut

Fourth of July festival at Lakeview Park is from 3 to 10 p.m. followed by fireworks. For more information, click here.

Cuyahoga County

Downtown Cleveland

Downtown Cleveland Alliance will host a “Light Up the Lake” fireworks spectacular. This family-friendly event on July 4 will begin at dusk over Lake Erie from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20.

Downtown viewing areas include:

Flats West Bank: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Boardwalk, Superior Viaduct, Wendy Park and Whiskey Island

Flats East Bank: Flats East Bank Boardwalk, Settlers Landing, and Flats East Bank restaurants

North Coast Harbor: Voinovich Bicentennial Park, Edgewater Beach and Kirtland Park

For more information, click here.

Westlake

The city’s Fourth of July festivities include a parade that begins at Lee Burneson Middle School at 1 p.m. followed by a ceremony honoring America’s birthday. Fireworks begin at dusk. For more information, click here.

Lakewood

The city will hold its annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4 at Lakewood Park. More info here.

Berea

The City of Berea is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration at Coe Lake Park. The Grindstone Festival, which will take place on July 3 and July 4, will feature bands, inflatables and food vendors. A fireworks display over Coe Lake will end the event on July 4. More info here.

Strongsville

The city will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4 at Foltz Athletic Fields. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Social distancing will be required. More info here.

Erie County

Sandusky

Cedar Point is hosting "Light Up the Point" on July 4. CLICK HERE for more information.

Geauga County

Auburn Township

Join the Auburn/Bainbridge community for a fireworks display that starts on Friday, July 2 at dusk at Kenston High School Campus, located at 9800 Bainbridge Road. Rain date for fireworks is Saturday, July 3. More info here.

Chardon

Fireworks begin at Chardon High School on Saturday, July 3. The Chardon Area Fireworks Fund is asking for monetary donations for this year’s show. More info here.

Lake County

Mentor

National country recording artist Darryl Worley will perform Sunday on the main stage at Mentor Civic Center Park at 8 p.m. followed by a 25-minute fireworks display. A number of popular local food trucks will be serving their festival favorites including burgers, gyros, pizza and more.

The amphitheater grounds open at 6:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Coolers are welcomed. COVID-19 protocols will be observed, and concert capacity may be limited. This is a non-ticketed event and entry will be on a first-come/first-served basis. More info here.

Lorain County

Lorain

The Lorain Port and Finance Authority is sponsoring a fireworks display for residents and visitors on Sunday, July 4. The display is launched from the Mile-Long Pier, 301 Lakeside Ave., and begins at around 10 p.m. More info here.

The Lorain County Fairgrounds will host Wellington’s fireworks show. Starts at dusk. A rain date option will be Monday, July 5.

Avon

There will be fireworks at Avon’s Crusher Stadium after the baseball game on Saturday, July 3. The Crushers will take on the Windy City Thunderbolts at 7:05 p.m. followed by fireworks. More info here.

Avon Lake

There will be a celebration at Weiss Field, 33401 Webber Road, on July 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. More info here.

Elyria

The City of Elyria will host a fireworks display starting at dusk at West Park and Recreation Center, located at 1200 Foster Avenue. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. More info here.

North Ridgeville

The city will hold a festival and fireworks show at Victory Park, 7777 Victory Lane. The festival starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. More information can be found, here.

Medina County

Brunswick

The City of Brunswick is hosting its annual fireworks display on Saturday, July 3 at around dusk or at 9:30 p.m. at the Brunswick High School campus. More info here.

Wadsworth

A fireworks spectacular will be held on Friday, July 2 in Downtown Wadsworth. There will be food trucks with over 30 downtown restaurants and retailers. Fireworks will kick off at around 10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. More info here.

Portage County

Streetsboro

Woodside Lake Park in Streetsboro will host their annual fireworks display on Saturday, July 3. Call 330-626-4251 for more information.

Aurora

There fireworks on July 3 at Pioneer Trail Ballfield at dusk.

Stark County

Canton

City of Canton—Independence Day Fireworks will be held at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum on Sunday, July 4. The monument ground will open at 7 p.m. with entertainment at 7:30 p.m. until the fireworks display, scheduled to begin at 9:50 p.m.

“This is a tremendous achievement for our community and country after having to cancel last year’s events due to the pandemic,” Mayor Bernabei said. “I would especially like to thank Patrick and Bob Harper for their leadership in making this event a reality.” There is no alternate date scheduled in the event of inclement weather

Massillon

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. at Duncan Plaza. More info.

Summit County

Akron

The City of Akron and Lock 3 will launch July 4 fireworks for the second year in a row. The four synchronized neighborhood displays will begin at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.

The fireworks will be launched from the Akron Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake and Erie Island. Lock 3 will not be hosting their annual Rib, White and Blue Festival in 2021.

A perimeter around the four sites will be secured and spectators will not be allowed to park or walk close to the grounds.

Visitors to downtown Akron can find the following events on Independence Day weekend:

● Fri., July 2, 2021: Rock the Lock with E5C4P3 Journey Tribute with the Tony Lang Band from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. - First Friday Admission $5

● Sat., July 3, 2021: Downtown Akron Partnership is hosting free Zumba on Cascade Plaza with Christy Leenheer from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

● Sat., July 3, 2021: Lock 3 is hosting its Downtown Block Party from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. It will feature a local food truck round-up (interested trucks should contact Lock 3 at lock3@akronohio.gov), craft beer tasting, inflatables, and live entertainment on the stage, including the Realm of the Reptile show and local band 45 RPM.

● Sat., July 3, 2021: Downtown Akron Partnership is hosting Family Skate on Cascade Plaza from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

● Sat., July 3, 2021: Akron RubberDucks have a baseball game with NASCAR Night, a Fauxback Mullet Cap giveaway, and Zac Brown Fireworks.

● Sun., July 4, 2021: Akron RubberDucks will host an Imagine Dragons Fireworks show after the baseball game at Canal Park stadium.

Hudson

The City of Hudson will host its annual Independence Day Fireworks Saturday at dusk at Barlow Park Farm. There will also be food trucks for attendees to enjoy before, during and after the fireworks show. More info here.

Barberton

There will be fireworks at dusk at the Barberton Speedway on July 3. More info here.

Hudson

Fireworks start at dusk at Barlow Farm Park, 1965 Barlow Road on July 3. More info here.

Wayne County

Orrville

There will have a fireworks shot at 10:15 p.m. at Orr Park. More info.

Wooster

The city will have a festival starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks start around 10 p.m. The event will take place at the corner of Burbank and Oldman roads. Click here for more info.

Don't see your city on the list and want it included in this list? Email Kaylyn Hlavaty at Kaylyn.Hlavaty@wews.com with the info.

