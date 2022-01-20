Ice Fest happening at North Coast Harbor today

CLEVELAND — After it was rescheduled due to Monday's major snowstorm, the North Coast Harbor Ice Fest is back and celebrating the art of ice carving on Thursday.

Kicking off at 2 p.m. and running until 8 p.m., the event features over 30 ice creations in the harbor, hourly ice carving demonstration by Elegant Ice Creations, a live performance by the Ohio Burn Unit, a fire and ice tower, in addition to happy hour at nearby Nuevo Modern, Mexican & Tequila Bar.

Ice Carving Sculptures—Harry Potter Themed Carvings – located in North Coast Harbor, through the weekend for all to enjoy

Elegant Ice Carving Demonstrations

Every hour on the hour from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nuevo's patio

"All Day Happy Hour" at Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar

Serving winter cocktails sponsored by Jack Daniel’s from 2 to 8:30 p.m.

DJ Kris Koch, 4 to 8 p.m.

Cleveland Monsters Activation, 6 to 8 p.m.

Ohio Burn Unit performance on George Voinovich Park Stage, 7:30 p.m.

Anyone in attendance will be eligible to win NBA Crossover ticket, in addition to other games and prizes.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.