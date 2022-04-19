Jurassic World Live Tour bringing 'exhilarating and unpredictable' live show to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND — Jurassic World Live Tour, featuring iconic dinosaurs from the films, is bringing the experience to generations of fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse from Oct. 7-9.

Organizers say ”Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage."

Photo courtesy of Jurassic World Live.

The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and veracity, operated by animatronics and performers.

Photo courtesy of Jurassic World Live.

"Jurassic World’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save anew dinosaur from a terrible fate. With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, this show is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years," organizers said

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 26 at 10 a.m. at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting April 19.

Ticket prices begin at $15.

