Lego-inspired pop-up bar coming to Cleveland this summer

CLEVELAND — A Lego-inspired bar comprised of over 1 million blocks is coming to a secret location in Cleveland this summer.

Relive your childhood fun with this creative pop-up bar that features sculptures made entirely of Lego bricks.

The pop-up bar will come to a secret location on Broadway Avenue on July 15 and 16.

Hidden Media Network. Lego-inspired pop-up bar

Entry into the bar will consist of 90-minute sessions involving building competitions with prizes, a brick-made wishing well and a table with over 22,000 bricks to host games like table tennis.

Tickets are $22 per person.

