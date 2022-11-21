Life, liberty and the pursuit of $10 Hamilton lottery tickets

CLEVELAND — It won't be quiet uptown, (well downtown but that's not how the song goes) starting on Dec. 6 when Hamilton arrives at Playhouse Square.

Starting on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m., a limited number of tickets to the Tony award-winning musical will go on sale for $10.

The first lottery will close at noon on Dec. 1 for tickets to performances from Dec. 6-12.

Lotteries will begin every Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

HOW TO ENTER:

Download the official HAMILTON app.

app. The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

