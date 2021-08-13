The 122nd Annual Feast of the Assumption returns to Little Italy

CLEVELAND — The 2021 Feast of the Assumption has returned to Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood after the pandemic put a pause on the 122-year-old event.

“For more than 120 years, Holy Rosary Parish’s Feast of the Assumption celebration has been a time for families to come together to honor and commemorate their rich cultural heritage,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson in a statement. “This year, we look forward to joining the Little Italy community and our Italian-American residents in celebration of this long-standing tradition.”

RELATED: Tribe unveils Rocky Colavito statue on his 88th birthday in Little Italy

The Feast, which runs from Aug. 12 until Sunday, Aug. 15, will feature the best food the neighborhood has to offer, live entertainment and a casino.

On Sunday, solemn Mass celebrating the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary will be held at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church. The procession, which will start at 11:15, will continue throughout the entire neighborhood.

“With gratitude to God’s Providence and for all those who have worked to bring us through the pandemic, which we pray will soon completely end, we remember and pray for all those who have died, lost loved ones or have been affected by COVID-19,” said Fr. Joseph Previte of Holy Rosary Parish in Little Italy. “We look forward to celebrating this solemnity and parish tradition in 2021 with a profound sense of gratitude.”

Find a schedule of events all weekend long here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.