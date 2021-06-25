The World's Largest Bounce House is coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The largest bounce house in the world is making its way to the greater Cleveland area this summer.

The Big Bounce America is bringing its Guinness World Record certified World’s Largest Bounce House to Victory Sports Park in North Ridgeville in August for a three-day event. The World’s Largest Bounce House is over 13,000 square feet large and 32 feet high. It also features ball pits, giant slides, basketball hoops, climbing towers and a custom-built stage in the center of it all where a DJ will be set up.

The World’s Largest Bounce House isn’t the only thing The Big Bounce America is bringing, though. There will be three more bounce houses at the event, including Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE.

Sport Slam is a brand new bounce house, and features nets, hoops and goals of all kinds as well as designated battle zones for competition. The Giant is an obstacle course that measures over 900 feet long and features 50 different obstacles that players must navigate before reaching the monster slide at the end. As for airSPACE, it’s a space-themed bounce house featuring a five-lane slide and a 25-foot tall alien in the center of it all.

The Big Bounce America will be at Victory Sports Park in North Ridgeville from Aug. 20 through Aug. 22. Tickets start at just $19 and more information can be found here.

