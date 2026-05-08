Wade Oval Wednesdays return for 20th anniversary

CLEVELAND — Wade Oval Wednesdays will return to University Circle for its 20th anniversary, to be held every Wednesday from June 17 through August 19, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

News 5 is an official partner of Wade Oval Wednesdays.

Every night will feature different performers and food trucks.

“For 20 years, Wade Oval Wednesdays has been a go-to part of summer, bringing people together for music, culture, and fun. WOW is for everyone. It's a welcoming space where all ages and backgrounds can connect and enjoy good music, food, culture, and entertainment,” said Maya Cundiff, UCI’s Experiences Manager. “This season, we’re celebrating with specialty themed nights, collaborations with surrounding University Circle institutions, and a 20th Anniversary Finale concert on August 19th, featuring a few surprises you won’t want to miss.”

There will be cultural celebration nights including: LGBTQ+ Pride (June 24), Disability Pride (July 15), and International Night (August 5), in collaboration with the Cleveland Cultural Gardens.

"Twenty years of WOW! proves that Cleveland is a community that shows up," said Heidi Hudak, Chief Marketing & Experiences Officer at University Circle Inc. "Our audience makes WOW! feel like a family. People bring their chairs and picnics, their families and neighbors, year after year, and make this place their own. We are deeply grateful for them and the joy they bring to Wade Oval."

This year’s lineup includes:

