Willie Nelson performing in Outlaw Music Festival at Blossom in August

Ticket presale begins Thursday morning.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 14, 2023
The Outlaw Music Festival is returning to Blossom Music Center on Aug. 11, featuring Willie Nelson & Family, John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry and Particle Kid, the venue in Cuyahoga Falls announced Tuesday.

Ticket presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets to the show.

Nelson is among the nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Final inductees will be announced in May with a ceremony in the fall.

