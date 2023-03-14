Willie Nelson performing in Outlaw Music Festival at Blossom in August

The Outlaw Music Festival is returning to Blossom Music Center on Aug. 11, featuring Willie Nelson & Family, John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry and Particle Kid, the venue in Cuyahoga Falls announced Tuesday.

Ticket presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

Nelson is among the nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Final inductees will be announced in May with a ceremony in the fall.

