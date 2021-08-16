Former RHONY's Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor available to rent on Airbnb

"Real Housewives" fans can now rent former "Real Housewives of New York's" Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor on Airbnb.

Those who've always wanted to stay in Medley's famous "fish room" at her Berkshires estate can now have the chance thanks to Airbnb.

According to a press release, two lucky groups of up to four guests each can stay at the 11,000-square-foot estate for $100 a night.

“Exceptional spaces like this are meant to be shared," Medley said in the news release. "Come here to toast with friends, old and new, and ‘make it nice’ at Blue Stone Manor.”

According to the listing, the house boasts four beds and six baths.

Booking begins on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

The home will be available for a one-night stay on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25.