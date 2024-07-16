Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Ingrid Andress apologizes for viral national anthem performance, says she was drunk

Her performance garnered a lot of attention and criticism at Monday's MLB Home Run Derby.
Ingrid Andress
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ingrid Andress appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021
Ingrid Andress
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 16, 2024

Country musician Ingrid Andress apologized on Tuesday for a national anthem performance that garnered a lot of attention and criticism at Monday's MLB Home Run Derby.

In a post on social media, Andress admitted to being drunk during her performance and told fans that she is checking herself into rehab on Tuesday "to get the help I need."

"That was not me last night," she said. "I apologize to MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is. I hear it's super fun."

The 32-year-old has been nominated four times for a Grammy Award and three times for a Country Music Association Award. Her hit "Wishful Drinking" was a platinum-selling single in 2021 and was up for a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through