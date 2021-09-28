Jesse Palmer to host 26th season of 'The Bachelor'

Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer is heading back to "The Bachelor."

But this time, he'll be hosting the 26th season of the dating reality TV show.

The show announced the news on Tuesday.

Palmer is no stranger to the dating show, having been on the show himself as “The Bachelor” in Season 5.

The former New York Giants quarterback already has a long-standing relationship with Disney, as he's been an NFL analyst with ESPN since 2007.

Palmer is replacing Chris Harrison, who left in June, after receiving backlash for defending the actions of “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who in 2018, dressed in a costume at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal.

Many people considered it offensive.

Harrison had served as host of “The Bachelor” since 2002 when the reality show began airing on ABC.