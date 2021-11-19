Jonah Hill to star as Jerry Garcia in Grateful Dead biopic directed by Martin Scorsese

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Jonah Hill is set to star as the iconic Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia in a musical biopic being directed by Martin Scorsese.

Deadline and Variety both report that the actor and the legendary filmmaker will team up for the yet to be titled film, with both acting as producers as well.

Hill also confirmed the news by posting a photo of the Deadline article on his Instagram page with the praying hands and skull emojis as the caption.

This will be the first time Hill and Scorsese have worked together since 2013, when they made “The Wolf of Wall Street” together, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film is being developed at Apple. The premise and other details for the project haven’t been revealed yet.

The Grateful Dead is an American rock band that was formed in the San Francisco Bay Area amid the rise of the counterculture of the 1960s.

Garcia served as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter for the band. He passed away from a heart attack in 1995 while staying in a drug rehabilitation facility.

Other band members include Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, who Deadline and Variety report will be executive producers on the project.

Scorsese himself likely has extensive knowledge about the band after executive producing a documentary about the Grateful Dead called “Long Strange Trip” in 2017.