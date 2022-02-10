Lake Erie Crushers 'Ballpark On Tap' beer and wine festival coming to Mercy Health Stadium

AVON, Ohio — Mark your calendars, this summer the Lake Erie Crushers will bring back its craft beer and wine festival to Avon.

The "Ballpark On Tap" event returns Aug. 6 from 4 to 10 p.m. It was a summertime staple from its introduction until the pandemic hit. This year marks the first time the event is back in two years.

“We are very excited to bring this great event back to Mercy Health Stadium in 2022,” event organizer Brittany Valentine stated. “We are planning for more than 75 different craft beers, some great food and entertainment for fans to get out and enjoy a spectacular night at the stadium.”

Tickets for the festival start at $30 per person, with VIP tickets costing $45. VIP ticket holders will have "early and exclusive access to selected food options," access to a VIP lounge and exclusive beer tastings. Attendees are required to be 21 years old and up.

Tickets will go on sale in the coming months. CLICK HERE for more information.

Mercy Health Stadium is located at 2009 Baseball Blvd, Avon.

