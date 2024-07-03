Top films at the box office this Fourth of July weekend

In the month it's been out, "Inside Out 2" has grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office — the fastest ever for an animated film, according to The Walt Disney Company.

The star-studded sequel is already the highest-grossing movie of the year, but it's got big competition this Fourth of July holiday weekend from another animated franchise flick.

"Obviously 'Despicable Me,' when it comes out soon," said film critic Victor Aragon. "'Inside Out' is a great one too. But I know with ticket prices being what they are, great movies to watch at home on Netflix would be 'Ultraman Rising' and 'Thelma The Unicorn.'"

Aragon is the co-creator of the family entertainment blog FanDads, and these days, he's not only conscious of the content of a film, but also what it takes to bring the whole family to the cinema.

The cost of an average movie ticket in the U.S. is now $10.78, but in cities like Chicago, where Aragon lives, going to the movie theater can cost $20 a person.

Illumination & Universal Pictures/AP This image released by Illumination & Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Despicable Me 4."

"Movies are coming to home streaming a lot faster now," said Aragon. "So if you don't get to see it within the first two weeks, you could just wait another week and you can watch it at home for a lot less than going to the theaters."

Streaming isn't an option yet for films like "Inside Out 2," and Aragon says word of mouth will continue to drive audiences to go see it in theaters. For older audiences and families with teens looking for something to watch this Fourth of July, Aragon recommends a more thrilling option.

"'A Quiet Place' would be also another good one for an entire family," suggested Aragon, "Because it is PG-13, so it might not be that scary. If they've watched 'Stranger Things,' they might be used to what happens in this one."

The horror prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One" released at the end of June to the tune of $52 million in the U.S. and Canada. It wasn't enough to topple "Inside Out 2" from its No. 1 spot on the box office, but the rankings could change this week as "Despicable Me 4" is predicted to earn upwards of $125 million when it debuts Wednesday, July 3.