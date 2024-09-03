Adele says she's taking an 'incredibly long' break from music once Las Vegas residency wraps

She's known for saying "Hello," but Adele is now seemingly preparing to say "goodbye" to music for a lengthy amount of time.

During the final night of her 10-show residency in Munich, the "Easy On Me" singer told fans she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from performing following her Las Vegas residency, which is set to wrap in November.

"I've really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I've ever done and probably the longest I would ever do," the singer said during the Saturday night show. "I have 10 shows left after this... after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break."

The Grammy winner has been performing nearly non-stop since her "Weekends with Adele" residency launched in Las Vegas in November 2022. The Munich shows were supposed to mark the end of Adele's 100-show performance run, but she announced earlier this year that 10 Las Vegas shows had been rescheduled from March to October and November due to health concerns.

"It has been amazing. I just need a rest," Adele told the crowd on Saturday. "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now. I want to live the life that I've been building. But I will miss you terribly."

Adele had hinted that she may be taking a break from music back in July when she told German outlet ZDF that her tank was "quite empty."

"I don’t have any plans for new music at all," she said, according to a translation by Variety. "I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

In the past, Adele has taken increasingly long breaks between albums. Her most recent album, "30," came out in 2021, six years after its predecessor, "25." That album came four years after her second album, "21," which came three years after her debut album, "19."