Noth dropped from CBS' 'The Equalizer' amid allegations of sexual assault

CBS has dropped actor Chris Noth from "The Equalizer" amid allegations of sexual assault.

In a statement released Monday, CBS and the show's production company Universal Television said Noth would not be a part of the show "effective immediately," the Associated Press reported.

The news comes after two women have come forward in an article by The Hollywood Reporter to accuse Noth of sexual assault, which happened in 2004 and 2015.

According to People and the OC Register, the Los Angeles Police Department looks into the allegations.

After a third woman accused him, Noth was dropped by his talent agency A3 Artists Agency.

Peloton also removed an ad starring him, the media outlets reported.

Noth has denied the allegations, saying the encounters were consensual.

Noth's costars in the “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That…” issued a joint statement on social media Monday saying they supported his accusers.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” the statement said. “We know that it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it.”