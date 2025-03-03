Oscars 2025: Complete winners list

Hollywood's biggest night brought stars together on Sunday to celebrate the best in film at the 2025 Oscars.

"Anora" won the coveted best picture Oscar, while the film's director Sean Baker took home the best director trophy.

Other major wins included Adrien Brody for best actor in "The Brutalist" and Mikey Madison for best actress in "Anora."

Zoë Saldaña earned best supporting actress for "Emilia Pérez," and Kieran Culkin took home best supporting actor for "A Real Pain."

This year's ceremony also paid tribute to the resilience of Los Angeles, honoring the city's strength in the aftermath of the devastating Southern California wildfires, which claimed at least 29 lives and destroyed thousands of homes.

Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 97th Academy Awards aired live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC. For the first time, the event was also available to stream live on Hulu.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best picture



"Anora" - WINNER

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best actress



Mikey Madison, "Anora" - WINNER

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Best director



Sean Baker, "Anora" - WINNER

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Best actor



Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist" - WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best original score



"The Brutalist" – Daniel Blumberg - WINNER

"Conclave" – Volker Bertelmann

"Emilia Pérez" – Clément Ducol and Camille

"Wicked" – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

"The Wild Robot" – Kris Bowers

Best international feature film



"I'm Still Here" (Brazil) - WINNER

"The Girl with the Needle" (Denmark)

"Emilia Pérez" (France)

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (Germany)

"Flow" (Latvia)

Best cinematography



"The Brutalist" – Lol Crawley - WINNER

"Dune: Part Two" – Greig Fraser

"Emilia Pérez" – Paul Guilhaume

"Maria" – Ed Lachman

"Nosferatu" – Jarin Blaschke

Best live action short film



"I'm Not a Robot" - WINNER

"A Lien"

"Anuja"

"The Last Ranger"

"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"

Best visual effects



"Dune: Part Two" - WINNER

"Alien: Romulus"

"Better Man"

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

"Wicked"

Best sound



"Dune: Part Two" - WINNER

"A Complete Unknown"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Best documentary feature film



"No Other Land" - WINNER

"Black Box Diaries"

"Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"

"Sugarcane"

Best documentary short film



"The Only Girl in the Orchestra" - WINNER

"Death by Numbers"

"I Am Ready, Warden"

"Incident"

"Instruments of a Beating Heart"

Best original song



"El Mal" from "Emilia Pérez" - WINNER

"The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight"

"Like A Bird" from "Sing Sing"

"Mi Camino" from "Emilia Pérez"

"Never Too Late" from "Elton John: Never Too Late"

Best production design



"Wicked" - WINNER

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Nosferatu"

Best supporting actress



Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez" - WINNER

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Best film editing



"Anora" – Sean Baker - WINNER

"The Brutalist" – Dávid Jancsó

"Conclave" – Nick Emerson

"Emilia Pérez" – Juliette Welfling

"Wicked" – Myron Kerstein

Best makeup and hairstyling



"The Substance" - WINNER

"A Different Man"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Nosferatu"

"Wicked"

Best adapted screenplay



"Conclave" – Peter Straughan - WINNER

"A Complete Unknown" – Jay Cocks and James Mangold

"Emilia Pérez" – Jacques Audiard, Léa Mysius, Thomas Bidegain and Nicolas Livecchi

"Nickel Boys" – Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross

"Sing Sing" – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay



"Anora" – Sean Baker - WINNER

"The Brutalist" – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

"A Real Pain" – Jesse Eisenberg

"September 5" – Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum, co-written by Alex David

"The Substance" – Coralie Fargeat

Best costume design



"Wicked" – Paul Tazewell - WINNER

"A Complete Unknown" – Arianne Phillips

"Conclave" – Lisy Christl

"Gladiator II" – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

"Nosferatu" – Linda Muir

Best animated short film



"In the Shadow of the Cypress" - WINNER

"Beautiful Men"

"Magic Candies"

"Wander to Wonder"

"Yuck!"

Best animated feature film



"Flow" - WINNER

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

Best supporting actor



Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" - WINNER

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"