Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

FILE - Paul Rudd attends the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen. The show announced on social media Saturday, Dec. 18, that the night’s episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew. “Ant-Man” star Rudd is the host and British pop star Charli XCX is the night’s musical guest. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 9:35 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 09:35:27-05

NEW YORK — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 Paul Rudd has been inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen.

Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.

British pop star Charli XCX was scheduled to be the night’s musical guest.

But she announced Saturday afternoon that she would not be allowed to perform, citing the limited crew for the taping.

This was the last episode of the NBC show for 2021.

