Playhouse Square announces its 2026-2027 KeyBank Broadway Series

CLEVELAND — Playhouse Square has announced its 2026-2027 KeyBank Broadway series.

“I think this season there truly is something for everyone,” said David Greene, senior VP of Programming at Playhouse Square.

He said there are new shows direct from Broadway, classics, and shows for the whole family and multi-generational groups.

“There are shows for the comedy lover, the musical theater lover, fans of inventive storytelling, and people who just love that big Broadway spectacle,” Greene said.

Here’s the lineup:



Death Becomes Her, September 12 – October 3, 2026

Mamma Mia!, January 5 – 24, 2027

BOOP!® The Musical, February 2 – 21, 2027

Maybe Happy Ending, March 2 – 21, 2027

The Phantom of the Opera, April 14 – May 9, 2027

Buena Vista Social Club™, July 27 – August 15, 2027

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, August 24 – September 12, 2027

CLICK HERE for more information.

Death Becomes Her is launching its national tour in Cleveland.

It is the second year in a row that’s happened at Playhouse Square at the start of the season. Last year, it was Alicia Keys’ hit, Hell’s Kitchen.

“It says we have amazing audiences,” said Greene.

Greene said the best way to see these shows is to become a season ticket holder.

“It gives you access to the best seats at the best prices,” he said.

Playhouse Square has 40,000 season ticket holders annually, which they say is the largest for a touring Broadway venue in North America.

Purchasing a season ticket package automatically gets you tickets to all seven shows announced today. Plus, priority access to the other six shows recently announced, including Wicked.

Prices start at $185.

Season tickets are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale closer to each show.

Greene said they’ve had a lot of success launching national tours at Playhouse Square.

We asked him what he thinks the next big thing for the venue might be.

“I think what would be the next big thing is to do a show pre-Broadway,” said Greene. “So, the show would originate here at Playhouse Square and then go on to Broadway!”