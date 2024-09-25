Here is who is performing and presenting at the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, and many others will be presenting this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, according to the Rock Hall.
On Oct. 19 at 6 p.m., they will take the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to perform and bestow "music’s highest honor" upon the inductees.
This year's inductees include:
- Mary J. Blige
- Cher
- Dave Matthews Band
- Foreigner
- Peter Frampton
- Kool & The Gang
- Ozzy Osbourne
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Jimmy Buffet
- MC5
- Dionne Warwick
- Norman Whitfield
- Alexis Korner
- John Mayall
- Big Mama Thornton
- Suzanne De Passe
In addition to Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato and Dua Lipa, the following artists will be performing and presenting:
- Busta Rhymes
- Chuck D
- Ella Mai
- James Taylor
- Jelly Roll
- Julia Roberts
- Keith Urban
- Kenny Chesney
- Lucky Daye
- Mac McAnally
- Method Man
- Roger Daltrey
- Sammy Hagar
- Slash
- The Roots
Of the inductees, Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang and Dionne Warwick will also perform.
The Induction Ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. and will be available to stream following the ceremony. ABC will air a primetime special, “2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” featuring performance highlights and standout moments on Jan. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m.
Earlier this year, the Rock Hall announced its exhibit lineup for 2024.
