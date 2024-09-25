Here is who is performing and presenting at the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, and many others will be presenting this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, according to the Rock Hall.

On Oct. 19 at 6 p.m., they will take the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to perform and bestow "music’s highest honor" upon the inductees.

This year's inductees include:



Mary J. Blige

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Kool & The Gang

Ozzy Osbourne

A Tribe Called Quest

Jimmy Buffet

MC5

Dionne Warwick

Norman Whitfield

Alexis Korner

John Mayall

Big Mama Thornton

Suzanne De Passe

In addition to Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato and Dua Lipa, the following artists will be performing and presenting:

Busta Rhymes

Chuck D

Ella Mai

James Taylor

Jelly Roll

Julia Roberts

Keith Urban

Kenny Chesney

Lucky Daye

Mac McAnally

Method Man

Roger Daltrey

Sammy Hagar

Slash

The Roots

Of the inductees, Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang and Dionne Warwick will also perform.

The Induction Ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. and will be available to stream following the ceremony. ABC will air a primetime special, “2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” featuring performance highlights and standout moments on Jan. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Earlier this year, the Rock Hall announced its exhibit lineup for 2024.

