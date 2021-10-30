WATCH LIVE: Downtown Cleveland comes alive for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Induction Ceremony

CLEVELAND — The next wave of legendary artists are being honored and added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday evening during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, bringing in music fans from all over the world.

Watch the sights and sounds from Downtown Cleveland as celebrities and fans arrive for the ceremony in the player below:

The 36th Annual Induction Ceremony is set to take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8 p.m.

This year’s inductees are Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren in the performer category, and Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence. LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads will be inducted for Musical Excellence and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Here are some of the events planned for the ceremony:

Angela Bassett will be inducting Tina Turner, with performances from Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams.

Taylor Swift will be inducting Carole King, with performances by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson

Drew Barrymore will be inducting The Go-Go’s

Paul McCartney will be inducting the Foo Fighters

Lionel Richie will be inducting Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

