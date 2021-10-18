Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie to present at Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the list of all-star presenters and performers who will take to the stage during the 36th Annual Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland Friday, Oct. 30.

The all-stars include:

Angela Bassett will be inducting Tina Turner, with performances from Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams.

Taylor Swift will be inducting Carole King, with performances by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson

Drew Barrymore will be inducting The Go-Go’s

Paul McCartney will be inducting the Foo Fighters

Lionel Richie inducting Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

This year’s inductees are Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren in the performer category, and Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence. LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads will be inducted for Musical Excellence and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

Limited tickets are on sale now for the Oct. 30 show which will air on Nov. 20 on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

