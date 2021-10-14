New Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit spotlights iconic items from 2021 inductees

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating the 2021 inductee class with a special exhibit that will showcase many iconic items that span the careers of legends. One of the items includes Tina Turner’s red dress she wore for the music video "Private Dancer."

The exhibit will open during Celebration Day, which will consist of local music, family activities and local vendors at Union Home Mortgage Plaza, on Oct. 24, with a free admission for Ohio residents.

Visitors will get an intimate look at the gear, clothes, lyrics, posters and programs from this year’s Inductees.

Highlights from the 2021 Inductee exhibit include:

Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters ’ Dan Armstrong Ampeg guitar, which was used as his main guitar during the One By One era and “Wasting Light” tour. Calling it one of his favorite guitars, Grohl owns four Ampegs that are all tuned differently for various Foo Fighters songs and are featured in three of the band’s most popular videos: “All My Life,” “The One” and “Times Like These.”

Tina Turner’s red lace dress worn in the music video for “Private Dancer,” the title track from her best-selling album, a culturally significant work of art by one of the most iconic voices of the late 20 th century music, and reasserted and redefined the queen of rock & roll’s career.

Carole King’s Acrosonic piano with bench, which she used to belt out hits for consecutive years as one of America’s most prolific musicians, loved for songs such as “(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Woman” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

Randy Rhoads’ personally designed white asymmetrically V-shaped Jackson Concorde guitar, one of the most iconic guitars ever made by one of the most influential rock guitar players in history.

Todd Rundgren’s embroidered purple suit worn during 1978 shows and while recording his live album Back to the Bars, which included a week-long stint in Cleveland at The Agora.

Billy Preston’s Casio Voice Arranger VA-10 keyboard. A keyboard prodigy who played with Mahalia Jackson and Andrae Crouch at 10 years old, nobody could rock licks better than Preston, who achieved worldwide acclaim playing with the Beatles, and with his own solo records.

The Go-Go’s are remarkable for being the most successful all-female band to play their own instruments and write their own songs. Costumes and/or instruments on display from each band member show their bold style was as fun as their music, from feminine to New Wave edgy.

Gil Scott-Heron’s signature brown hat, a statement piece for the revolutionary poet and musician, best known for his 1970 work “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.”

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

