Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON — Charlie Watts, the iconic drummer for The Rolling Stones, has died at the age of 80.

Publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed Watts’ death in a statement provided to the media, including The Associated Press and the BBC, on Tuesday.

In the statement, Doherty said Watts passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier Tuesday, surrounded by his family. A cause of death wasn't immediately announced.

The publicist went on to say that Watts was a “cherished husband, father, and grandfather,” and that he was “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

In his statement, the publicist said privacy is being requested for Watts’ family, band members, and close friends during this difficult time.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the musician told the AP that Watts would likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. The representative added that the procedure was “completely successful,” but Watts needed time to recuperate.

The Stones are set to resume their No Filter tour on Sept. 26. Understudy Steve Jordan was set to place Watts at the shows.

It’s unclear at this time if Watts’ death will affect the tour.