Sara Ramírez joins 'Sex and the City' reboot as nonbinary character Che Diaz

Former "Grey's Anatomy" doctor Sarah Ramirez is joining HBO Max’s "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..."

Ramírez will be a series regular opposite franchise veterans Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York).

Ramírez will play newcomer Che Diaz (they/them), a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is featured regularly.

"Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular," HBO Max said in a news release on Wednesday.

“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family," executive producer Michael Patrick King said. "Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

The 10-episode, half-hour revival will follow Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon), and Charlotte (Davis) as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

"And Just Like That..." begins production in New York this summer.

A premiere date has not been announced.