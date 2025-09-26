Sinclair to resume airing ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ after suspension

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns about 40 ABC-affiliated local TV stations, said it will resume airing “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The company pulled the program after host Jimmy Kimmel made remarks following the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk that many viewers found offensive.

"Our objective through this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest audience possible," the company said.

ABC announced this week that Kimmel’s show would return following a brief suspension. Tuesday’s episode drew more than 6 million viewers, according to the network. However, neither Sinclair stations nor Nexstar stations aired it.

It is unclear whether Nexstar, which owns about 30 ABC-affiliated stations, will follow Sinclair in resuming the show.

