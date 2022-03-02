The Arnold Sports Festival returns this year with full capacity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time since the pandemic began, The Arnold Sports Festival will return this month to full capacity.
The festival will bring more than 20,000 athletes, 80 nations and 60 sports and events to the Columbus Convention Center March 3-6.
Highlights of the festival include the Arnold Classic, a bodybuilding competition that has been held consecutively for more than 30 years.
The 2021 Arnold Sports Festival was originally scheduled for March but was postponed to September 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, Gov. Mike DeWine allowed the event to continue but prohibited spectators from attending the event.
This year, the three-day festival consists of the following events and competitions:
EVENTS
- Arnold Education
- Arnold Expo
- Arnold Showcase
- Body Painting
- Experience Arnold
- Foosball
- Impact Wrestling
- Party with the Pros
- Pro Wrestling
- Slap Fighting Championships
BODYBUILDING
- Arnold Classic
- Bikini International
- Classic Physique
- Figure International
- Fitness International
- Men's Physique
- Pro Wheelchair
- Wellness International
- Arnold Amateur
- IFBB Pro League Meet & Greet
STRENGTH SPORTS
- Armlifting
- Armwrestling
- Kettlebells
- MAS Wrestling
- Ninja Warrior
- Scottish Highland Games
- Strict Curl
- USA Powerlifting
- XPC Powerlifting
STRONGMAN
- Arnold Strongman Classic
- Amateur Strongman
- Pro Strongwoman
- ROGUE Record Breakers
- Strongest Firefighter
FITNESS
- 5K Pump & Run
- CrossFit Endeavor
- Jump Rope
- Lifestyle Fitness & Yoga
- Pickleball
- Pole Fitness
- Youth DanceSport
Tickets to the festival are now available. CLICK HERE for tickets.
According to the event's website, masks will be required per the City of Columbus mandate, but proof of vaccination or negative test will not be required. Additionally, there are no social distancing requirements.
