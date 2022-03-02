The Arnold Sports Festival returns this year with full capacity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time since the pandemic began, The Arnold Sports Festival will return this month to full capacity.

The festival will bring more than 20,000 athletes, 80 nations and 60 sports and events to the Columbus Convention Center March 3-6.

Highlights of the festival include the Arnold Classic, a bodybuilding competition that has been held consecutively for more than 30 years.

The 2021 Arnold Sports Festival was originally scheduled for March but was postponed to September 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, Gov. Mike DeWine allowed the event to continue but prohibited spectators from attending the event.

This year, the three-day festival consists of the following events and competitions:

EVENTS



Arnold Education

Arnold Expo

Arnold Showcase

Body Painting

Experience Arnold

Foosball

Impact Wrestling

Party with the Pros

Pro Wrestling

Slap Fighting Championships

BODYBUILDING



Arnold Classic

Bikini International

Classic Physique

Figure International

Fitness International

Men's Physique

Pro Wheelchair

Wellness International

Arnold Amateur

IFBB Pro League Meet & Greet

STRENGTH SPORTS



Armlifting

Armwrestling

Kettlebells

MAS Wrestling

Ninja Warrior

Scottish Highland Games

Strict Curl

USA Powerlifting

XPC Powerlifting

STRONGMAN



Arnold Strongman Classic

Amateur Strongman

Pro Strongwoman

ROGUE Record Breakers

Strongest Firefighter

FITNESS



5K Pump & Run

CrossFit Endeavor

Jump Rope

Lifestyle Fitness & Yoga

Pickleball

Pole Fitness

Youth DanceSport

Tickets to the festival are now available. CLICK HERE for tickets.

According to the event's website, masks will be required per the City of Columbus mandate, but proof of vaccination or negative test will not be required. Additionally, there are no social distancing requirements.

