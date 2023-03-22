Tickets now available for Cleveland International Film Fest 47

The Cleveland International Film Fest has returned to Northeast Ohio. The event runs from March 22 to April 1. Film streams will run from April 2 to 9.

More than 300 films will be shown in the coming days at Playhouse Square. Wednesday is the opening night for the event and around 2,000 visitors are expected to attend.

The opening night film is "Butterfly in the Sky," a documentary about Reading Rainbow and stars LaVar Burton.

Burton "tells the story of the group of broadcasters, educators, and filmmakers who came together to create space for kids to discover the magic and power of reading. The film chronicles how, for 25 years, Reading Rainbow encouraged kids to bring literature into their lives, and to look beyond the pages to learn about the people, places, and experiences each story brought to life," according to event organizers.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online (Tickets are located on each film's screening page). Tickets are also available at Playhouse Square's ticket office at KeyBank State Theatre. You can also call 1-877-304-FILM.

For a list of FAQs, CLICK HERE.

Last year's event drew filmmakers from 73 different countries. It was the first time the event was held in person as it was held virtually during the pandemic. You can watch more about last year's festival in the player below:

