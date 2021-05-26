WWE bringing Friday Night SmackDown to Cleveland in July; tickets go on sale next week

CLEVELAND — Wrestling returns to Cleveland with a SmackDown in Downtown at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, July 23.

The WWE is bringing a cast of Superstars with its flagship Friday night show to Cleveland as part of its 25-city touring schedule this summer, the company announced Wednesday. Also announced was Monday Night Raw in Kansas City on July 26 and a SmackDown in Minneapolis on July 30.

Tickets for the live event in Cleveland will go on sale on Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website. Ticket prices start at $20, with a $3 fee per ticket, according to the venue’s website.

The SmackDown begins at 7:45 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.