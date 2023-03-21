Everything is 40% off today at Bath & Body Works for National Fragrance Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Bath & Body Works is celebrating National Fragrance Day with a sale that you will not want to miss.

On March 21 only, the entire shop will be 40% off both in stores and online. The sale includes more than 200 new and nostalgic fragrances on everything from body wash to fragrance mist, candles and more. If shopping online, you can get free shipping on orders of $50 or more with code SCENT.

Following the sale on March 21, loyalty rewards members will be able to use the My Bath & Body Works app to secure an early access sneak peek for their upcoming Find Your Gingham campaign. The sneak peek includes an exclusive five-piece set of mini fine fragrance mists of three brand-new fragrances inspired by the original Gingham.

Bath & Body Works

With the entire store on sale, the possibilities of what to shop for are pretty much endless.

When it comes to body care items, you can get full-sized body wash and shower gel as low as $8.10 (regularly $13.50). Just one popular scent is Japanese Cherry Blossom, which has fragrance notes of Japanese cherry blossom, Asian pear, mimosa petals, white jasmine and “blushing” sandalwood.

Candles are always a popular choice at Bath & Body Works and with the sale price, you can get 7-ounce mason jar single wicks for as low as $9.57 (regularly $15.95) and 14.5-ounce three-wick candles for $16.17 (regularly $26.95).

Choose from old or new fragrances that welcome spring into your home like White Tea & Sage or Warm Ocean Breeze, which has fragrance notes of ocean sandalwood, sage, eucalyptus zest and coconut.

Other new candle scents include Rose & Lychee, Watermelon & Wild Mint and a few online exclusives like Vanilla Patchouli, Sprinkled Birthday Cake, White Lavender Eucalyptus and Rainforest Gardenia, which has fragrance notes of white gardenia, apple water, bamboo and “white woods.”

What will you be shopping for during the 40% off National Fragrance Day sale?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.