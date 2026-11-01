Glenville football playoff game never happens after University School declines to play

CLEVELAND — Glenville football players showed up Saturday ready to take the field for their first-round playoff game. But their opponent, University School, never showed up, and the game was not played.

The matchup was scheduled for noon at the new John F. Kennedy High School football stadium after a judge ordered the game to move forward. Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Dr. Warren Morgan said the district was prepared to follow the court's order and give the players the opportunity to compete.

“The ideal path forward is that we played today. That's what was ordered. That's what was required. And so that's why we're here,” Morgan said.

CMSD moved the game from Collingwood Athletic Complex to the new JFK stadium because Collingwood was being used for municipal championship games.

University School announced it would not compete in the rescheduled game. The school said it respected the court's decision to allow the legal dispute to play out and had been preparing to compete against Salem Friday night if that was the outcome.

The situation comes after the Ohio High School Athletic Association removed Glenville from the 2026 playoffs Thursday, Oct. 29.

The dispute centers on student-athletes who attend Ginn Academy. OHSAA says students attending Ginn Academy are supposed to play sports at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District school closest to their residence.

OHSAA said it first requested student residential information from CMSD on Sept. 28 and received an initial batch of information Oct. 22. The association also said Glenville did not object to the audit findings during a meeting Thursday.

The decision left Glenville fans frustrated. Friday night, supporters showed up at Collingwood expecting to watch the Tarblooders take on University School. Instead, the stadium lights stayed off and the game was not played.

“I wish they would, you know, have made it clear earlier in the day,” Glenville fan Elmer Graham said.

Other supporters questioned why students attending Ginn Academy should affect Glenville's ability to compete.

A turning point came Friday when Cuyahoga County Judge Andrew J. Santoli granted a temporary restraining order against OHSAA, putting Glenville back in the playoffs and clearing the way for the first-round matchup.

OHSAA said it stood by its original ruling but would comply with the court's order.

Morgan said CMSD wants to work with OHSAA to address the policies involved, but he also believes the district's unique structure and the needs of its students should be considered.

He said the district had limited time to provide information during the process and wants to make sure students have opportunities to participate in athletics.

“We really want to make sure that our kids and our scholars are given the most opportunities possible. They deserve it,” Morgan said.

Morgan also questioned the timing of the ruling, which came just about 24 hours before the scheduled game.

He said the students were not found ineligible because of their grades or behavior, but because of questions surrounding the application of athletic policies.

For now, the future of Glenville's playoff run remains uncertain. A hearing is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2, as the legal dispute over the team's eligibility continues.

