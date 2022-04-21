You can grow houseplants and herbs from cuttings with this $15 plant stand

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Growing plants from cuttings is one of the best ways to add to your houseplant collection. Since the new plant is identical to the parent, it will have the same foliage, which is wonderful if you have a variegated or otherwise unique plant. You can even grow some herbs and vegetables from scraps from the refrigerator.

Propagated plants also tend to grow more quickly than plants from seed. And, of course, it is effectively a way to obtain new plants for free. You can even start a lucrative side business selling your plant cuttings.

Of course, you do need a few items to start cultivating cuttings. Primarily, containers in which to grow the cuttings are essential.

A brand called Ivolador sells a propagation station that is sleek, modern and affordable. The rectangular wooden frame can be mounted on a wall or placed on a surface. It has a minimalistic design, with either three or five glass test tube planters standing inside. It includes an extra vase just in case one gets broken.

The stand is available in two sizes on Amazon for less than $15. It has more than 2,100 ratings with 4.7 out of 5 stars. Reviewers love the form, function and affordability.

“Purchased this for my niece who loves growing plants from cuttings,” wrote one reviewer. “She loved that it was a raw wood color that she could paint however she wanted. Easy to hang or just leave on a shelf like she did. I would definitely buy this again!”

“I was impressed with the quality when I received this product. I placed mine in the windowsill in my kitchen. It appears sturdy and the tubes fit into the wood perfectly. It also comes with an extra tube in case one gets broken and a brush to clean the tubes with. Very pleased with my purchase,” wrote another.

The plant stand also comes in a small size in two colors, each with three test tube vases. Either size would also make a simple yet lovely holder for single stems.

The glass containers can also be educational. Kids can watch the roots grow into the test tubes and learn about root systems and how plants grow.

The medium plant stand measures approximately 8 by 2 by 5 inches. The package includes a rustic brown wooden stand, six test tubes, a brush to clean the glass containers and two “no-mark” hooks. Amazon currently has a coupon on this size, bringing the price from $15.99 to $14.99.

The smaller stand is 5.5 by 4.3 by 7.9 inches and comes in brown or natural wood. The box includes a wooden frame, four test tubes, a brush to clean the glass containers and two hooks. The darker of the two is priced at $10.79 right now, while the lighter color is on sale for $7.99.

You can buy these propagation stations for about $7.99 – $14.99 right now on Amazon.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.