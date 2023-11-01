Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight dead at 83

Legendary Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight has died, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 83 years old.

Knight's family said he died at his home in Bloomington, Indiana with his family by his side.

The family said in their statement, "We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever, as a beloved husband, father, coach, and friend."

Knight was well known for not only his wins in the sport, but his tough approach to his coaching style and his focus on the fundamentals of the game.

He made a deep mark in the competitive sport of basketball among driven fans in southern Indiana, where he spent some of the more highlighted portions of his career in coaching.

Knight, a native of Orrville, Ohio, played at Ohio State.

In 1971 he was hired as a head coach at Indiana and went on to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

