HBO Max is now just Max. Here's what's new

Gone are the days of the purple streaming platform that housed shows like "Succession" and "The Last of Us" along with all the "Harry Potter" and DC Comics films. Now there's a new service in town, with a new blue look, name and library.

Max is the rebrand of two of Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming services: HBO Max and Discovery+. The merge puts the company's content in one place, with the promise of additional content and a better user experience.

Here's everything you need to know about the streamlined app.

What shows and movies are involved with Max?

Warner Bros. Discovery was created when WarnerMedia merged with Discovery, Inc. in April 2022. The conglomerate includes nine business units, including Warner Bros., DC Entertainment, HBO and CNN, along with Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Animal Planet and more.

Max will house all of the content that was on HBO Max plus some "Discovery favorites," the company said.

That means HBO originals like "Game of Thrones," Warner Bros. movies like "Elvis" and the DC Comics brand will stay put, but Discovery content like "Fixer Upper" and "Deadliest Catch" will be there, too.

Warner Bros. Discovery has also promised tons of brand new shows will air on Max including a live-action "Harry Potter" series, a "Game of Thrones" spinoff and a "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge" series.

Though all existing HBO Max users will automatically transition to a Max account with Discovery content, Discovery+ will remain its own app. Users can subscribe to the platform separately for $4.99 to access all of Discovery's content.

Will it look and act differently?

Besides the change from purple to blue and the obvious name change, the way users navigate the streaming platform will also have some changes.

The updated app will feature new hubs, including genres, that will help users funnel through brands and categories. It'll also have more personalized recommendations based on watch history, with the app eventually showcasing content and images tailored to the user's tastes.

The company is also promising an easier sign-in process and a profile PIN for adults.

Will it cost the same?

Max won't change in cost automatically, but there is a new subscription option.

There's Ad-Lite at $9.99 per month, Ad-Free for $15.99 per month, and now there's the new Ultimate Ad-Free for $19.99 per month. The new plan allows for four concurrent streams, offers more offline downloads and has higher quality surround sound.

Current subscribers will have at least six months with their existing features, like streaming in 4K, before they'll be asked to upgrade.

When will the change happen?

On May 23, Max will be an automatic update in the U.S. for Amazon, Cox, Roku, VIZIO TV and Xfinity users.

Those with the app on an Android, Apple, DIRECTV, LG TV, Samsung TV, PlayStation or Xbox device will be prompted to download the Max app when they open HBO Max.

All of your settings will stay the same through the change.

