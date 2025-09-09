Deadly 'kissing bug' disease — or Chagas — is now endemic in US, researchers say

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said Chagas disease, also called kissing bug disease, is now endemic in the United States — meaning cases are high enough to be considered a regularly occurring disease.

Since 2013, Texas A&M University has received reports of about 10,000 kissing bugs across 31 states. Researchers tested a subset of those bugs and found 50% of them tested positive for the Chagas parasite.

The condition occurs when the blood-sucking kissing bug, also known as the triatomine bug, transfers the Chagas parasite to a host through its bite or through its droppings that carry a certain parasite.

The disease can be treated with antiparasitic drugs and diagnosed with a blood test, the CDC said.

Symptoms can include swollen eyelids, digestive problems, body aches, rash and fever. They can start to occur within weeks or months after getting infected.

If left untreated, Chagas disease can cause long-term heart problems and more serious digestive issues, making early detection and treatment crucial for patient outcomes.

