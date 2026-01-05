Flu activity is on the rise, with 47 states and territories reporting high case levels

Flu activity continues to climb across the United States, with thousands of deaths this season alone.

It's normal for the flu to be spiking around this time of the year. Flu typically reaches its highest case levels every year anywhere between December and February, in the colder months around the holidays.

The CDC now says the country is in a moderately severe stage for the flu for the first time this season.

The agency estimates there have been 11 million cases, 120,000 hospitalizations and 5,000 deaths, including 9 confirmed pediatric deaths.

45 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico are seeing high or very high levels of the flu. 19 states have the highest level of flu activity right now.

RELATED STORY | Flu hospitalizations nearly double in one week as cases climb

The data is on track with numbers from last season, which was one of the harshest recent flu seasons on record. Last year, cases peaked in mid-February. The last year was also the worst year on record for childhood deaths because of the flu, during which 288 children died due to the illness.

Doctors say it is not too late to get the flu vaccine for this season. The vaccine is recommended by the CDC for nearly everyone over 6 months old. There have been 130 million doses of the flu vaccine distributed this year. It's available as both a shot and a nasal spray.

"The vaccine helps prevent hospitalizations, which is important," said Dr. Jon Gonella, a physician's assistant at Medstar Health Urgent Care. "It may not prevent you from getting the flu. We know that. I see patients all the time who have been vaccinated but still get the flu, but they usually have a pretty uneventful course. Getting the flu vaccine can help prevent you from ending up in the hospital."

FLU LATEST | Flu cases are rising. Here’s what’s driving the surge and how to protect yourself