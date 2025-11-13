Infectious disease expert shares tips to avoid getting sick this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, infectious disease experts are reminding people to take steps to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Jared Fox with Orlando Health told Scripps News vaccines are important, especially when it comes to staying healthy during the respiratory viral season.

“There's the COVID-19 vaccine — that's recommended you get a booster every year, just like the flu vaccine that we get every this time of year," he said. "There's also the RSV vaccine for older population ... as well as the pneumonia vaccine that helps protects against some of the bacterial — one of the bacterial causes of pneumonia.”

Fox noted that beyond vaccination, lifestyle habits can help boost immunity during the busy holiday months. He recommended staying well rested, exercising regularly, and eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, along with proper hygiene practices.

“There's millions of things that we touch throughout our day, daily lives,” Fox said. “So, if we start with that, start with the handwashing — continue that throughout the holidays. ... If you are feeling sick, don't go to the gatherings. If you are on a plane or public transportation, you may want to bring a mask along with you. You never know who's going to be traveling while they're sick and so you want to help protect yourself while you're traveling.”

Watch Scripps News' full interview with Dr. Jared Fox for more tips on how to stay healthy this holiday season in the video player above.