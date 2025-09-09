Bears QB Caleb Williams paints nails for suicide prevention awareness

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has often garnered attention for painting his fingernails before games, with some NFL fans praising the move and others mocking it. But for Monday night's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, Williams' nails carried a heartfelt message to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

The 23-year-old had the numbers 988 painted on the nails of one hand — representing the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which provides help for those who are in mental health or substance use-related crisis. The nails on his other hand, meanwhile, were painted purple and teal to match the cause's logo colors.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump administration shuts down LGBTQ+ suicide prevention hotline

It's no coincidence Williams chose to highlight an issue like suicide prevention, considering his team's game fell on "988 Day," which is celebrated on September 8 each year to raise awareness about the Lifeline. September is also Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

The Lifeline has served more than 14 million crisis contacts — including calls, text messages and chats — since it was launched as free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are also more than 200 contact centers across the country that provide support for the Lifeline.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | In its first year, 988 has had a dramatic impact

While mental health advocates have touted the Lifeline's call volume, many people are still unaware of its existence. According to a poll from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, just 23% of Americans are at least somewhat familiar with 988. Additionally, 3% of Americans polled said they or a loved one have contacted the Lifeline.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.