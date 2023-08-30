Here are 20 of the best deals at Walmart’s Labor Day sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s time to hunt for some great deals — Walmart’s Labor Day sale has already begun! Expect the discounts to continue through the end of Labor Day on Monday, Aug. 4. The sales are happening all throughout the store, including electronics, home, clothing, toys and more. Here are some of the best deals online now. Happy shopping!

$359 (was $429) at Walmart

During Labor Day weekend, the Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS is 17% off. This smartwatch lets you do all the usual things beyond telling time — like making and accepting calls, texting, emailing, listening to music or podcasts, making purchases with Apple Pay, etc. It also has standard health features that can track your steps and record calories burned.

On top of that, it also has several advanced wellness metrics that health and fitness enthusiasts would like, such as a built-in EKG, a temperature sensor (which tracks your temperature while awake and asleep) and an oxygen sensor. It can even help with ovulation estimates.

Buy Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm at Walmart for $359 (was $429).

$20 (was $40) at Walmart

This soft, ribbed-knit, semi-fitted dress is perfect for a fall day at the office, and right now it’s on sale for half-price. The self-tie belt and the skirt’s swingy, boho vibe are both modern and retro — and would work equally well with sandals or feminine boots.

Buy Scoop Women’s Space Dye Ribbed Midi Dress at Walmart for $20 (was $40).

$9.48 (was $18.97) at Walmart

If you’re looking for a pillow with good neck support that maintains its shape through the night, the Beautyrest Silver may be your answer. It’s good for both back and side sleepers, and the breathable cotton cover is smooth to the touch.

It’s machine washable and comes with a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty. Best of all, it’s on sale right now for half price.

Buy the Beautyrest Silver Enveloping Comfort Down Alternative Bed Pillow at Walmart for $9.48 (was $18.97).

$19.99 (was $59.99) at Walmart

Quality electric toothbrushes typically feature advanced vibration technology and several brushing modes to choose from. While the Mitimi S2 Sonic is made by a lesser-known brand, it’s built on sonic technology and has five brushing modes: whitening, cleaning, sensitive, polish and massage.

It also comes with a handy two-minute timer to let you know you’ve brushed long enough. And it’s one-third of the original price right now.

Buy Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 5 Brush Heads at Walmart for $19.99 (was $59.99).

$219.99 (was $399.99) at Walmart

As the weather cools down this fall, you could use this stylish fire pit to stay warm on the patio or back porch. The gas tank is neatly hidden by all-weather wicker designed to complement your patio decor. It also features a removable lid, that when placed on top of the pit turns it into a side table. Right now it’s on sale for nearly half price.

Buy Best Choice Products 28-in Propane Gas Fire Pit at Walmart for $219.99 (was $399.99).

$44 (was $64.99) at Walmart

This wireless controller pairs with a variety of game systems and devices including Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs and Android. It’s designed with comfort in mind, and the “Share” button allows players to capture and send voice recordings and screenshots. Right now, this controller is on sale for one-third the original price.

Buy the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller at Walmart for $44 (was $64.99).

$39.98 (was $54) at Walmart

This pretty, floral dinner set is in the “country casual” style made trendy by author and TV personality Ree Drummond. It features four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls and is made of dishwasher-safe ceramic. Best of all, it’s about 25% off right now.

Buy The Pioneer Woman Vintage Bloom 12-Piece Dinnerware Set at Walmart for $39.98 (was $54).

$9.97 (was $14.36) at Walmart

If you’re going to get in a Nerf gunfight, you definitely want the gun with the biggest foam darts. That would be this pump-action Nerf Mega XL Double Crusher blaster. With two barrels and on-board dart storage, you’ll never be without ammunition. And now you can pick up this weapon for nearly 30% off.

Buy Nerf Mega XL Double Crusher Blaster, 4 Mega XL Whistler Darts at Walmart for $9.97 (was $14.36).

$89 (was $123.34) at Walmart

This lightweight, portable upholstery and carpet cleaner is for smaller pet messes like a single pee stain or dirty paw tracks in one specific area. (We recently reviewed a similar version of this product.)

You can carry this cleaning machine around and use it to lift stains from stairs, couch cushions or car interiors. And right now it’s on sale for nearly 30% off.

Buy the BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner at Walmart for $89 (was $123.34).

$289 (was $416.32) at Walmart

Can’t decide between a gas or charcoal grill? You don’t have to. The

Char-Broil Gas2Coal 3-Burner Liquid Propane and Charcoal Combination converts from propane gas to charcoal — so you get the convenience of the former and the flavor of the latter.

This grill also features stainless steel burners and rust-resistant heat tents to maintain effective cooking even during bad weather. Right now, you can get it for 30% off.

Buy the Char-Broil Gas2Coal 3-Burner LP Gas & Charcoal Outdoor Combination Grill at Walmart for $289 ($416.32).

$168 (was $409) at Walmart

This TV stand in a modern farmhouse style has charming sliding barn doors and lots of storage space. There are adjustable shelves, enough room for a 65-inch TV and a place in the back where you can tuck electronic cords neatly out of view. During this Labor Day sale, this console is nearly 60% off.

Buy the Woven Paths Farmhouse Sliding Barn Door TV Stand at Walmart for $168 (was $409).

$200 (was $403) at Walmart

Whether you need to maximize the sleeping space in a vacation home — or you have a lot of kids to tuck in — this stylish, gunmetal and wood bunk bed can accommodate your needs. It’s also customizable, so you can unstack them and have three twin beds if needed.

Strong metal slats eliminate the need for a boxspring, and guardrails provide peace of mind for those sleeping up top. Right now, this triple bunk bed is more than half-off.

Buy the Better Homes & Gardens Anniston Convertible Triple Bunk Bed at Walmart for $200 (was $403).

$35.99 (was $80) at Walmart

You might be considering a raised garden bed if you want your soil to have better drainage, to warm up earlier in the season and to be protected from critters. (We pointed out a similar item from Walmart a few months ago.)

You can place this Costway garden bed right on your patio for convenient plant caretaking. While it usually sells for $80, you can get it right now for 55% off.

Buy the Costway 47″x35.5″ Patio Raised Garden Bed at Walmart for $35.99 (was $80).

$269.99 (was $699.99) at Walmart

At just 6 feet by 4 feet, this galvanized steel shed (which we’ve featured before) is a great storage option for those with small backyards. You might use it to stash the lawnmower, leaf blower, outdoor chairs, bikes, garbage cans or outdoor toys. It’s rustproof, UV-resistant and has a sturdy metal floor. And you can buy it now for less than half its original price.

Buy the 6′ x 4′ Outdoor Metal Storage Shed at Walmart for $269.99 ($699.99).

$249 (was $329) at Walmart

If you’d like to cut down on the time you spend cleaning the floor, the Tineco FLOOR ONE might be a good purchase for you — and right now it’s on sale for about 25% off.

This cleaning machine mops and vacuums all in one step. And it comes with an indicator light that lets you know when your floor is clean. Best of all, it has a self-cleaning function that flushes out the inner tubes while it’s in the charging station. (Oh, and did we mention it’s cordless?!)

Buy the Tineco FLOOR ONE S2 Smart Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner at Walmart for $249 (was $329).

$1,197 (was $1,499.99) at Walmart

This smart TV has the usual bells and whistles (instant access to streaming services, apps and voice assistance, etc.), but it’s also known for what it can do when you turn your TV off. Put it on Art Mode, and your TV turns into a frame for your own personally curated artwork. Either use your own photos or choose from the 1,400 works in Samsung’s Art Store. During this Labor Day sale, you can buy it for about 20% off.

Buy the SAMSUNG 55″ Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV at Walmart for $1,197 (was $1,499.99).

$39.99 (was $59.99) at Walmart

As we head into fall (and cold and flu season), you may be thinking about adding an air purifier to your home or office. This one’s HEPA air filter is designed to give you healthier air quality by filtering particles as small as 0.3 microns. And right now it’s $20 off.

Buy the ALROCKET HEPA Air Purifier at Walmart for $39.99 (was $59.99.)

$99 (was $109) at Walmart

Got a small kitchen? This mini Keurig is just 5 inches wide. It’s easy to use and brews 6 to 12 ounces of your favorite coffee, tea or other K-cup beverage within minutes. It also comes with storage for up to nine pods. Buy it during this sale and you’ll save $10 off the original price. Please note, price varies by color.

Buy the Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at Walmart for $99 (was $109).

$135.99 (was $299.99) at Walmart

This set contains three pieces of luggage that nest inside each other for efficient storage when you’re not traveling. At 20 inches, the smallest suitcase meets the requirements for carry-on luggage, while the two bigger ones are meant to be checked.

The luggage comes with an adjustable handle that can match your height, wheels for easy mobility and a hard exterior that’s built to last a long time without scratching. And right now you can buy it for less than half the original price.

Buy the 3 Piece Luggage Sets Hard Shell Suitcase at Walmart for $135.99 (was $299.99).

$248 (was $279) at Walmart

This trendy, comfy chair has a solid wood frame, plush fabric and the ability to swivel around 360 degrees — which is always fun! It might go in your den, your home office or in a reading nook in your child’s bedroom. It also has a reversible seat cushion. It’s on sale right now for $30 off the original price.

Buy the Better Homes and Gardens Mira Swivel Chair at Walmart for $248 (was $279).

