How to Incorporate More Black Seed Oil Into Your Diet

Despite being around for centuries, black seed oil has become more popular as of late, holding a seat at the table next to bone broth, chia seeds and other trendy “superfoods.” It comes from the Nigella sativa flowering plant found in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and has been used throughout history for its purported medicinal benefits.

Many people believe it can help improve overall health and well-being. Black seed oil contains the phytochemical thymoquinone, which offers anti-inflammatory properties.

However, it’s important to note that this oil remains largely unstudied. Yet many people have sung its praises. Historians even believe it to have been favored by King Tut, Cleopatra and Hippocrates to fight conditions such as malaise, weakness, coughing and more.

While the benefits of black seed oil remain largely unproven, it still might be worth giving this versatile, delicious oil a try. Stay mindful of its potential side effects, such as upset stomach or allergic rashes, and be sure to check with your doctor before adding black seed oil to your diet.

How To Add Black Seed Oil To Your Diet

This wonder seed oil is sold under a variety of names including black cumin, black caraway, kalonji and black onion. The recommended dose is 1 teaspoon of oil per day per person. While some find it to be similar to oregano and cumin in taste, others find it to be bitter and hot.

To preserve the integrity of its nutrients, avoid heating it. It’s best when eaten raw. Use it in salad dressings or blend it into smoothies. Mix it with honey or lemon juice to mellow out the taste.

It can also be a delicious addition to a colorful veggie bowl.

You can also find it in capsule or pill form. The benefit of purchasing a liquid-based oil is that you can use it topically as a treatment for skin conditions. Some people add it to lotions or shampoos and conditioners.

The best black seed oil will be manufactured in a certified facility. Third-party lab testing is preferred, which can offer some reassurance in marketing claims on product packaging.

How To Find Black Seed Oil

Find it online or at your local health food store. The best black seed oil will be extracted without the use of heat, otherwise known as cold-pressed, so its potency won’t be degraded during processing. It’s a good idea to check the type of seeds the oil came from, as well as the region of origin. Choose an oil that’s from Turkey, Syria, India, Egypt or Ethiopia, which are known to produce the highest-quality seeds. Store black seed oil in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight or heat.

If you’re looking to try it to see for yourself, check out our selection of the best black seed oil that has been vetted by a team of experts.

