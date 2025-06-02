Ukrainian 'Spiderweb' drone strike destroys dozens of Russian warplanes

Ukraine has conducted one of the most audacious operations of the war, utilizing a coordinated drone attack that reportedly destroyed numerous strategically significant Russian aircraft.

The operation, which unfolded over the course of more than a year, has resulted in dozens of Russian warplanes left in smoking ruins.

RELATED STORY | Ukraine destroys 40 aircraft deep inside Russia ahead of peace talks in Istanbul

According to Ukraine's Security Service, the operation involved extensive planning and preparation, with FPV drones concealed inside wooden mobile homes. These drones were loaded onto trucks and transported into position near key Russian air bases, extending as far as 2,800 miles from the Ukrainian border.

When the moment arrived, the roofs of the mobile homes slid open, resulting in a fleet of drones taking flight. The attack inflicted damage or destruction on over 40 combat planes, encompassing long-range bombers and A-50 surveillance jets.

The Security Service of Ukraine revealed that the operation, code-named "Spiderweb," effectively neutralized more than a third of Russia's long-range bomber fleet.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump, 'disappointed' in Putin's attacks on Ukraine, sets new timeline for cease-fire progress

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine deployed 117 drones in the operation.

This attack signifies a critical evolution in the realm of drone warfare, showcasing a fleet of FPV drones — each costing only a few hundred dollars — successfully targeting and dismantling heavy bombers valued in the billions.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.