JCPenney’s Cyber Monday deals just dropped on jewelry, clothes, bedding and more

JCPenney just dropped its Cyber Monday deals, joining a host of retailers — including Amazon, Target, Walmart and many others — who are eagerly kicking off the end of Cyber Week. It’s some of JCPenney’s lowest prices up the year, boasting up to 70% off on must-haves.

The retailer is offering deep discounts across thousands of its top categories, such as small appliances starting at $15, boots for the family beginning at $20, gold jewelry up to 75% off and men’s flannels starting at $12. Shipping is free to your home with a $49 purchase, or free to your nearest store with a $25 purchase. If your purchase comes to less than $25, you can have it shipped to a store for just $4.

Here are some of our favorite deals in the most popular shopping categories, including jewelry, clothing, bedding and bath, home appliances and toys.

Jump to: Jewelry Deals | Clothing Deals | Bedding & Bath Deals | Home Appliance Deals | Toy Deals

Cyber Monday Jewelry Deals at JCPenney

JC Penney

$180 (was $750) at JCPenney

When is the best time to buy a 10K gold and diamond ring? When it’s 76% off, of course! This elegant combination of sparkling diamonds and your choice of either yellow or white gold has a Cyber Monday price tag of $180. While not all of its discounts are quite this steep, JCPenney’s jewelry department is definitely worth checking out this time of year.

More Jewelry Deals at JCPenney

Cyber Monday Clothing Deals at JCPenney

JC Penney

$10 (was $37) at JCPenney

This is the week to stock up on staples like this cute cable knit, which comes in six sizes and 18 colors. Pair this fitted, crew neck sweater with a collared shirt and dark jeans, and you’ve got a comfortable, put-together look in seconds flat. And there are great deals here for men, kids and juniors, too.

More Clothing Deals at JCPenney

Cyber Monday Bedding & Bath Deals at JCPenney

JC Penney

$15 (was $40) at JCPenney

At some point in the next few weeks, you’ll want to get comfy and cozy on the couch and maybe watch a holiday movie or two. Toss this soft plush throw over you while you do so! At this low Cyber Monday price, you can buy one for each family member, then monogram them so there will be no more fighting over who gets the blanket while you’re streaming your next favorite!

More Bedding & Bath Deals at JCPenney

Cyber Monday Home Appliances Deals at JCPenney

JC Penney

$42 (was $70) at JCPenney

You might like to make your smoothie in the kitchen. But if you want the option to make it elsewhere (in your car? at the beach? on a mountaintop?), this trusty appliance will do that, too. It’s a personal blender that works on a rechargeable battery (good for up to 15 blends). Not a smoothie person? You can also make margaritas in this thing. Or baby food! And with the Cyber Monday price, it’s 39% off.

More Home Appliance Deals at JCPenney

Cyber Monday Toy Deals at JCPenney

JC Penney

$20 (was $49) at JCPenney

This cool tracing tablet meets kids at the intersection of art and technology. They fasten their paper and template onto the tablet and a LED light shines through for easy tracing. The tablet comes with colored pencils, paper, a graphite pencil, 12 colored pencils and 10 templates for tracing. (You’ll need to add 3 AA batteries for the light.)

More Toy Deals at JCPenney

